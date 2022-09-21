Man tells police he will breach court orders if it means he can speak to his child

"IF you want to end up in jail, try this again."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis has warned a man of time behind bars after he told police he will continue to breach Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVO) if it means he can contact his child.
The Bathurst region man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 14 to contravening an ADVO.
Court documents reveal the victim received two text messages from the 32-year-old man - a breach of ADVO conditions - at 2.48pm on May 21 this year.
"Ok I'm breaching my AVO lol, don't even know if I have the right number but [expletive] it just wanted to tell my son I love him and his mum heaps. There is not a day go by I don't regret and wish I didn't lose control of my head. Love you bud miss you guts heaps," the man wrote.
"If I have the wrong number then sorry lol."
The court heard the man then sent a further four messages which included "I would love to see my son if we can work it out I can't afford to pay someone to stand in on a visit ... [expletive] I'm sorry".
"And if me sending you a message gets me arrested again so be it. I just would live [love] to see my boy if that's it," he said.
The man messaged the victim one month later at 6.43pm on August 22 and again three days afterwards.
"Hope you are doing well. Just seeing if you could tell me what (child's name) is interested in these days so I can get him a birthday present," the man wrote in a text sent to the victim.
"Is he still in to cars and Lego or has he got a new interest. Lol I would get him a knife but he is probably a bit young yet.
"And just to say it, I understand your choices and why you made them. Also if I could do it in person I would but I apologise."
The man sent one final message to the victim on August 26 at 6.34pm before she went to Bathurst Police Station on August 29 about 4.45pm to provide a Domestic Violence Evidence in Chief (DVEC) statement.
The court heard that the victim told police she was fearful of the man - who she had been married to for over ten years - and was concerned that his messages were becoming frequent.
Police spoke with the man soon after who said he knew sending messages was a breach of the ADVO conditions but thought the victim "might be alright with it".
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During sentencing in open court, the man's legal representative said her client had "sunk to a new low" after the breakdown of his marriage and said he is now "in a better place".
"He was living in a tent on the side of a hill but has put himself back together now," she said.
Magistrate Ellis said the number of texts the man had sent the victim was "just wrong".
"I don't think you understand, this is domestic violence," Magistrate Ellis said.
"I do," the man replied.
The man was placed on a 12-month community correction order with supervision at Bathurst Community Corrections.
