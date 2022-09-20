MAYOR Robert Taylor says he is happy to welcome more events to Bathurst's multi-million dollar BMX track, but it is the clubs that will have to take the first steps to secure major events.
The last major event Bathurst hosted was a round of the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup in February 2020. It was an event which did not reach a conclusion due to strong winds.
Adam Carey, a former state champion and experienced coach/manager, wants to see big events return, telling the Western Advocate that Bathurst needs to "shake the monkey off the back".
Cr Taylor is on the same page, saying the track is "a bit under utilised", however he wants to see the clubs that use the Bathurst Bike Park come together to secure events.
"It's up to the cycle club or the BMX club to apply for the event, and of course the council would help them once they got these events, but they've got to apply for the event to get the event," he said.
"That track is a world class track. We've got Commonwealth Games and things coming up; teams could come and use that track to practice on. It'd be a good idea and I'd like to see it utilised more as well."
He said that having events that attract people from outside of the Bathurst region is good for the city's economy.
And it's not just the city's BMX track and other cycling facilities that have the potential to bolster the visitor economy and tourism.
"We're behind, say, Mudgee and Orange as far as culinary, food and wine goes; we haven't got those wineries out here in Bathurst, but what we have got is first-class sporting facilities," Cr Taylor said.
"Our main attraction for events is our sporting facilities and geographically where we are situated in NSW. You can hold an event here, be finished by 5pm and you'd be home to Newcastle or Wollongong in four hours. That's the attraction, hence we've attracted the World Cross Country Championship to be held at Mount Panorama in February."
"... Sporting events are our forte."
