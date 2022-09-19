Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

A successful march kicks off NAIDOC Week 2022 in Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
September 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NAIDOC Week march 2022

The NAIDOC Week march returned to the streets of Bathurst, attracting a huge crowd of people proudly walking as one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.