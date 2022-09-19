The NAIDOC Week march returned to the streets of Bathurst, attracting a huge crowd of people proudly walking as one.
Adults and children all joined the walk, sporting Aboriginal banners, flags, shirts and jumpers.
Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer for the Chifley Police District Percy Raveneau said it was great to see such a big turnout after not having the march during COVID.
"I'm glad everyone's together," Mr Raveneau said.
"It's about getting the community together, the schools together and it's all about our national day and national week."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Students and teachers from schools in and around Bathurst joined the march, as well as mayor Robert Taylor who was marching for the first time in this role.
Cr Taylor said it was great to see so many people and students turn up to celebrate NAIDOC Week and participate in the march up William Street to Kings Parade.
Once the walk had finished, everyone gathered to listen to speeches, enjoy a barbeque lunch and come together as a community.
"It's our special day, our special week, and it's just about getting everyone together," Mr Raveneau said.
"Getting the community together whether they're Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal, anyone, that's what it's all about."
While NAIDOC week is celebrated nationally in July, Bathurst hosts its events in September when the weather is warmer.
NAIDOC Week is a time to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
This year's theme is, "Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!", which was certainly the case at the march on Monday morning.
Bathurst resident Natasha Wickey joined the walk with her son and said it's important to encourage children to participate in NAIDOC celebrations.
"It's important for our young ones to get involved," Ms Wickey said.
"I feel that it's a big part of our Aboriginal culture, it's part of who we are and we need to share that, especially today with everything that's going on in the world, we need to start showing love and kindness."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.