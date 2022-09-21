Western Advocate
Luke Anthony Rye was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court to time in prison after he pleaded guilty to damaging property at the Blayney Exchange Hotel

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 21 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 11:00pm
Man who 'destroyed' pub on a drunken night out appeals jail term

AN "ALCOHOLIC" who was ordered to serve his first stint behind bars after his "violent destruction" of a Central West pub has been denied bail.

