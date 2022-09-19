Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Eglinton FC wins Bathurst District Football ladies premier league grand final in penalty shoot out over Panorama FC

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 19 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BDF Ladies Premier League grand final, penalty shoot out

WHEN Montana Walker strolled up to the spot in Sunday's Bathurst District Football ladies premier league grand final the Eglinton FC player had watched 17 kicks already take place in the penalty shoot out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.