WHEN Montana Walker strolled up to the spot in Sunday's Bathurst District Football ladies premier league grand final the Eglinton FC player had watched 17 kicks already take place in the penalty shoot out.
Her shot could finally put away a Panorama FC team who were one victory away from winning every match of their season.
Walker put her shot towards the bottom right corner of the goal and Panorama goalkeeper Brooke Inwood wasn't able to keep it out.
It completed a stunning underdog victory for Eglinton after an epic two hours of football.
The teams finished regular and extra time stuck at nil-all after an entertaining match befitting of its grand final billing.
Inwood and Eglinton goalkeeper Brooke Alexander each produced great saves in the shoot out, no doubt making it tough for any neutral fan following the game to watch one side lose.
"They were committed for each other, which we talked about in the sheds. When we lost Slats [Tayla Slattery] in the first 10 minutes it rallied them to win it for her," Eglinton coach Ian Crook said.
"They just kept turning up. It was magnificent. We had a big talk before we went on, and at half-time, and the way they responded to that was awesome.
"They were all over the park. Everyone played for each other. Pano are so dangerous because they can score from anywhere but we just kept on shutting them down.
"Even when it gets to a shoot out they can shoot from 1 down to 11. It's a magnificent team effort, I'm so proud of the girls. Pano knocked us out in a shoot out a few years ago so this one feels pretty sweet."
Panorama coach Brent Huie couldn't fault his team's defensive effort in the grand final and gave credit to his opponents for their own efforts off the ball.
"It's a pretty disappointing result. We'd had a great season and once again we kept a clean sheet in a grand final. It's not every day you do that in a grand final and don't win," he said.
"It's great for Eglinton. Full credit goes to them. They came out and were the better team in the first half and then I think over the second half and extra-time we were the better side but we just couldn't find that goal.
"Eglinton have been great all year and apart from games against us they also won their games quite convincingly. We were the two standout teams. Unfortunately we've been undefeated and lost on penalties before."
It was a rough start for Eglinton when they lost Slattery to injury inside the first 10 minutes but they would still go on to enjoy the better share of chances in the first half.
Walker put in a decent hit from range in the 15th minute and Ashleigh Crook generated another chance from the top of the Panorama box just a few minutes later.
Panorama had a decent chance just past the half hour mark when Sarah Colman delivered a dangerous free kick deep into the Eglinton penalty area, though Jasmine Christie-Johnson couldn't get a clean shot away went she got the ball to her feet.
Eglinton had several corners deep into the half but couldn't generate any chances.
The Eagles went into the half-time break with nine shots to five in their favour but the team wouldn't generate another shot for the remainder of the match.
Panorama came out the stronger team in the second half, starting things off with three successive corners to apply the early pressure.
A great run from Tegan Kerr almost set up Christie-Johnson for a goal but the shot went over the crossbar.
Panorama nearly scored from a Laura Risch strike in the 63rd minute but the diving stop from Alexander pushed the ball to the left of the goal.
The Goats had a scare 10 minutes later when Inwood couldn't beat the Eglinton attackers to the ball but teammate Katie Long intervened to ensure they couldn't get a shot away.
Panorama enjoyed an 11 shots to nil advantage over the second half but couldn't convert.
Chances for both sides were few and far between throughout extra-time and the match headed to a penalty shoot out.
Panorama kicked first in the shoot out and would successfully hit their first four attempts.
Eglinton nailed their first three shots but a stop from Inwood on the fourth attempt gave her team a chance to win it on the next kick.
However, the attempt went down the middle of the goal and was stopped by Alexander.
Eglinton kept the match alive when Poorsha McPhillamy found the target with her shot to the bottom left and then her side had a chance to win after Alexander made a second successive stop.
The twists and turns kept coming, as a miss from Eglinton was followed by a successful shot for Georgia Bennett - putting the pressure on Lauren Clemens to make the next shot.
Clemens' shot went straight to Inwood but ricocheted off the keeper's legs into the back of the net, keeping the shoot out going.
Three straight misses under the building pressure - two from Panorama and one from Eglinton - then gave Walker the opportunity to deliver Eglinton a memorable premiership triumph.
