Mandy Griffiths lands a premiership and two best and fairest awards in her hockey comeback season

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:48am, first published September 19 2022 - 6:00am
Mandy Griffiths gets a big hug from team-mate Daisy Morrissey after Saturday's first grade grand final victory. Picture by Phil Blatch

IT didn't take Saturday's premiership success or a pair of 2022 best and fairest trophies to prove Mandy Griffiths is a true champion, but those accolades were most certainly a reward for hard work.

