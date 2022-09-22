Western Advocate
Connor Jesse Simpson was sentenced at Bathurst Local Court for low range drink-driving and 'never licenced person drive vehicle on road'

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:30am
Crashing a motorbike while drunk lands Simpson with thousands in fines

A 23-YEAR-OLD man who drunk a number of alcohol drinks before crashing a motorbike in Bathurst has been convicted.

