Crashing a motorbike while drunk lands Simpson with thousands in fines

A 23-YEAR-OLD man who drunk a number of alcohol drinks before crashing a motorbike in Bathurst has been convicted.
Connor Jesse Simpson was sentenced in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 14 for low range drink-driving and 'never licenced person drive vehicle on road'.
According to court documents, police attended a Kelso address and placed a Form of Demand on Simpson about 9.30am on July 30 this year.
The Cripps Place, Kelso resident admitted to riding a motorcycle without a licence on Bannerman Crescent and Bonner Street in Kelso on April 15 this year.
Simpson admitted to police that he was riding at 110 kilometres an hour in a 50km zone and had drunk multiple premixed Captain Morgan alcoholic drinks prior.
The court heard that Simpson lost control of the motorcycle when he applied the front brakes as he turned into Bonner Street from Bannerman Crescent.
He was taken to Bathurst Hospital at 8pm on April 15 after he suffered a head injury. A sample of Simpson's blood was taken while at hospital which later came back positive to alcohol with a reading of 0.075.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges proven before Simpson was fined $1,400 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.