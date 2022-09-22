Western Advocate
Court

Stephen John Maranda pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to possessing a prohibited drug and having a knife in a public place

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 22 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:30am
Man tells police he carries scales so he doesn't get 'ripped off' when buying drugs

A MAN who told police he keeps a scale in his man bag so he "doesn't get ripped off when buying drugs" has been found in possession of marijuana.

Local News

