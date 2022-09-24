The annual Light on the Hill event was held on Saturday night, September 17, for the first time since COVID led to multiple cancellations.
The dinner saw around 200 people from across NSW come together in honour of Ben Chifley, the 16th Australian Prime Minister and Bathurst resident.
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns was the guest speaker and attended the event with his wife Anna and three boys Joe, Nick and George.
Mr Minns has now joined the likes of Jim Chalmers, Senator Pat Dodson, and current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who have all been guest speakers at the local event.
A Western Advocate representative attended the evening.
