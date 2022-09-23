'It's a tragedy': Man who drove a car while drunk told to forgive himself

"IT'S a tragedy."
A man with an "almost exemplary" driving record has been told to forgive himself after work stressors fueled his decision to get behind the wheel of a car while drunk.
Geoffrey Phillip Hush pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 14 to high-range drink-driving.
Court documents reveal police were patrolling the Bathurst township when they saw a blue Nissan Navara turn left into Charlotte Street from Hereford Street and cross onto the wrong side of the road about 5.30pm on August 5 this year.
Police began to follow the car when it crossed to the wrong side of the road again before returning to the left hand side.
The court heard that police pulled the driver - Hush - over who mounted the curb when stopping before his vehicle came to a rest back on the road.
Police approached the 67-year-old who got out of his vehicle and walked towards police.
The Sapphire Crescent, Kelso resident was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he submitted a positive roadside breath test for alcohol.
After 15 minutes at the police station, Hush returned a positive reading for alcohol of 0.208.
He told police that he drank three or four glasses of scotch, water and ice earlier that afternoon.
Hush's solicitor, Shane Cunningham told the court during sentencing that "there were some unfortunate work stressors" at the time his client's offending took place.
"At the time, he was working on a time-sensitive project ... It involved mining equipment," Mr Cunningham said.
"He received a less than pleasant email from someone he was working on the project with which caused Mr Hush ... to regrettably make the decision to drive after consuming a number of scotches."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Mr Hush's high range PCA offending as a "tragedy" given he had no prior criminal record.
"Mr Hush, there are some factors that are typical. People often make the mistake to drive after they've consumed alcohol," Magistrate Ellis said.
"The fact is that reading is something I can't overcome.
"Forgive yourself for making a mistake because you are your harshest critic."
Hush was convicted and fined $1,800. His licence was also disqualified for seven months.
Once his ban from driving is complete, Hush must have an interlock device installed on his car for 24 months.
