Stars of Bathurst's Dance for Cancer 2022 event raised over $114,000

By Amy Rees
September 22 2022 - 7:30am
It was a record breaking night for the annual Stars of Bathurst event, with the community digging deep to support Cancer Council NSW's mission for a cancer free future.

