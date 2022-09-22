It was a record breaking night for the annual Stars of Bathurst event, with the community digging deep to support Cancer Council NSW's mission for a cancer free future.
Over 300 people attended the event, watching seven local entrants dance their hearts out, and raising over $114,000 for Cancer Council NSW.
Cancer Council community relations coordinator Katherine Bodiczky was thrilled with how the night went, and was very thankful to everyone who participated and donated.
Competitors on the night were Fifty Shades of Joy (Gwyneth Kelly, Jenny Moore, Elizabeth Magee, Fay King, Dianne Hellyer and Rebecca McLeod), Andrew Crauford, Janelle Kemp, Becky House, Mark Dwyer, Louise Kelly, Mac Reith-Snare and Reuben Mark.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the event.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.