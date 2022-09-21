Western Advocate
Photos

From jesters to Cleopatra, MacKillop College students embraced medieval day

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:30am
CLEOPATRA, queens and court jesters were just some of the costumes at MacKillop College's annual ancient and medieval day which was held this week.

