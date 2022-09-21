CLEOPATRA, queens and court jesters were just some of the costumes at MacKillop College's annual ancient and medieval day which was held this week.
The Year 7 students also held a fashion parade to show off their costumes.
MacKillop College teacher, Vicki Evans, said the students had a great day celebrating their ancient medieval day, which is part of their HSIE course.
"The girls have studied Egypt, ancient China, the Middle Ages and medieval life, they've done Black Death, they've done all sorts of interesting things about castles and how people lived.
"Today we put that all into practice," she said.
Mrs Evans said the students have to research a character and create a web page about that character, finding primary and secondary sources and then evaluating what their role was in history.
"Then they dress as that person, they present that on the catwalk the first thing in the day and then the girls have a medieval feast and enjoy medieval craft," she said.
"They were making potpourri, doing spinning, making medieval maps and doing calligraphy.
"This afternoon they do archery, play some games, do a pancake toss and finish the day with a giant tug-of-war."
Mrs Evans said the day was a fine tradition at the school, which students love.
"It's been going for at least 35 years, the girls love it, they really embrace it. So many of their parents were part of it, it's something mothers will say "I loved this" it's great," she said.
Mrs Evans said the hospitality and TAS classes also assisted on the day, serving the food for the students.
"So they are doing their competencies for serving," she said.
"It's a wonderful day."
She said the students also learnt about medieval saints, and read texts that focus on witches and Black Death.
"We've integrated all of this today.
"It puts it all together in one really neat little bundle," she said.
