Emergency crews at scene after child hit by car

EMERGENCY crews remain at the scene of a crash where a child was hit by a car on Monday afternoon.
Duty officer with Chifley Police District, Inspector David Abercrombie confirmed the child, who was on a bike at the time, was hit by a car at the intersection of Howick and Hope streets.
Inspector Abercrombie said three police units, along with paramedics attended the scene, with initial reports the child has suffered lacerations to both hands.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 3.50pm. The spokesperson said initial reports came through the child was suffering injuries to their hands, and is being treated by paramedics at the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.