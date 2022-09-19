A CHILD who was hit by a car while riding a bike on Monday afternoon is being transported to Orange Health Service for further treatment.
The child was hit at the intersection of Hope and Howick streets just before 4pm.
The child was treated at the scene by paramedics, and was expected to be transferred by road ambulance to Orange.
Duty officer with Chifley Police District, Inspector David Abercrombie said police remained at the scene taking statements from witnesses and the child was taken to Orange with non-life-threatening injuries.
Inspector Abercrombie said three police units, along with paramedics attended the scene, with initial reports the child has suffered lacerations to both hands.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 3.50pm. The spokesperson said initial reports came through the child was suffering injuries to their hands, and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to Orange.
