Men's Pennants
BATHURST City will be off to Dubbo for the next round of Division 4, to be played on the weekend of September 24-25.
Good luck boys!
Women's Pennants
BATHURST City travelled to Oberon to play last week.
The Bathurst team of Annette McPherson, Annette Myers, Judy Rodenhuis and Julie Martello was beaten by the Oberon team of Angela Buckley, Robyn Williams, Shirley Foley and Nancey Fitzpatrick.
The score was 28-15, so four points to Oberon.
Social bowls
Wednesday, September 14
Game one, rink nine: Ray Noonan and Bob Lindsay beat Denis Oxley and Ian Cunningham 23-19.
After being down early, Ray and Bob came back to level the score at 8-all after 11 ends.
The lead alternated between the teams until a five for Shorty and Bob in the 17th end put them in front.
Game two, rink 10: Norm Hayes, Annette McPherson and Paul Rodenhuis had a narrow win over Pat Duff, Jim Grives and Kim Turner.
A six in the eighth end for Norm's team put them briefly in front.
Pat's team, with Kim bowling very well, retook the lead. It was only in the last three ends that Norm's team won the game.
Game three, rink 11: Alby Homer and Trevor Kellock defeated Garry Hotham and Jack Smith 20-17.
Garry and Jack were down after six ends, but a run of five wins had them in front 13-7.
Alby and Trevor came home strongly, winning eight of the last 10 ends.
Game four, rink 12: Ian Shaw, Barry McPherson and Robert Keady defeated Joe Young, Nev Townsend and John Martin 33-22.
Ian's team were well away, having a 14-1 lead after six ends.
Joe's side closed the gap to 16-11 after 13, but a seven and a five for Ian's team in the later stages had them in an unbeatable position.
Saturday, September 17
Game one, rink eight: Denis Oxley and Judy Rodenhuis had a strong finish to beat Garry Hotham and Flynn Armstrong with a score of 23-11.
Denis and Judy were well in front at the 11th end with the score on 13-3.
Garry and Flynn came close by winning the next three ends, but Denis and Judy closed out the game by winning the last four ends.
Game two, rink nine: Bryan Bromfield and Anthony Morrissey defeated Joe Young and Louise Hall 33-12.
Bryan and Anthony were in full control as they powered through by winning 14 ends. They led 10-1, then 24-1, 27-3, then 33-6 after 18 ends.
Joe and Louise won the last four ends.
Game three, rink 10: Mick Hall and Bruce Rich enjoyed the heavy conditions to beat Alex Birkens and Arch Ledger 28-15.
Alex and Arch had the upper hand for the first eight ends, leading 12-5.
Mick and Skippa had a strong burst of 14 shots in the next four ends. They went on to win the last six ends.
Game four, rink 11: Luke Dobbie and Paul Rodenhuis had a narrow win over Mick Simmons and John McDonagh, 20-18.
Luke and Paul led 13-4 after nine ends then 20-9 after 16.
Mick and John combined well to take the last five ends to come close. John had his bowling arm working well while Luke had some aggressive shots pay off.
Game five, rink 12: Alby Homer and Phil Murray beat Susie Simmons and James Nau 22-11.
It was close at first with scores level on 5-all then 8-all. In the last eight ends, Alby and Phil won all but two, adding 14 shots.
Game six, rink 13: Ian Schofield and Paul Reece won over Ray Noonan and Chris Stafford, 22-18.
While Ray and Chris started with a five, they won only three ends in the next 10.
Ian and Paul had a five as well to lead 11-7 after eight ends.
It was 12-all after the 12th with Ian and Paul coming out in front.
By The Bowling Shark
WITH the men's pennants done and dusted for 2022, the members of the club were out and about during the week's social bowls.
With the weather starting to turn warmer, the greens are springing back to life.
This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday, September 13
Rink two: Bill Mackey, Ron Hogan and Garry Cameron were in trouble for the first six ends against Steve Glencourse, George Ballard and Allan Clark, who were 7-1 in front.
From there Team Clark fell into a rut and Team Cameron took full advantage to run away winners 17-12.
Rink three: Bruce Peard, Peter Ryan and Ray Nealley had a tight tussle against Peter Hope, Brian Hope and Garry Bartley.
Team Nealley had the lead until the 10th and regained it on the 18th for one end.
However, Team Bartley proving too good winning 18-17.
Rink four: Mick Burke, Ian Warren and Terry Burke dominated the scoreboard against John Bosson, Peter Phegan and Max Elms.
Team Burke were out to a 13-6 lead by the 11th and continued the scoring momentum to win the match 30-16.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Robert Raithby and Peter Zylstra were in a battle against Paul Jenkins, Jim Clark and Peter Drew.
With level scores on the ninth (7-all), 13th (9-all) and again on the 17th (12-all), it came down to the wire with Team Drew prevailing 17-14.
Saturday, September 17
Rink two: Peter Phegan, Trevor Sharpham and Dave Josh were level pegging on the ninth (6-all) against Peter Mathis, Brian Hope and Rhys Harvey.
From there though it was a one-way show with Team Harvey putting on the cruise control to win 29-11.
Rink three: Jeff Adams, Ron Hogan and Tim Pickstone were 10-all after 11 ends against Max Elms, Peter Hope and Mick Sewell.
Team Sewell took control of the back end of the match to open a clear gap and win the match 24-15.
Rink four: Peter Naylor, John Finlay and John Hobson blasted out of the gates against Geoff Thorne, Paul Francis and Mick McDonald to be 18-3 by the 12th.
Team McDonald tried their best to get back into the match, but ran out of ends to go down 24-12.
Rink five: Graham Scott, Colin Pickstone and Noel Witney were 9-1 down after six ends against Steve Glencourse, Daryl Shurmer and Hugh Brennan.
Team Witney fought back to level the match on the 12th (12-all) and again on the 15th (14-all).
Team Witney continued turning the tide to win 25-17.
Rink seven: Terry James, John Toole and Allan Clark were well matched against Terry Clark, George Ballard and Ian Warren.
Both teams were locked together on the sixth (6-all) and again on the 14th (13-all).
Team Clark came from behind on the last end to win 22-19.
This wraps up this week at the Majellan.
Just a reminder to all participating in the Turn-Around Triples to pay your team fees as soon as possible.
So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
