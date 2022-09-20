Western Advocate
The latest news from the greens at Bathurst City and Majellan Bowling Clubs

Updated September 20 2022 - 8:07pm, first published 8:05pm
Bathurst City bowlers are off to Dubbo this weekend for the next round of Division 4 Pennants. Picture by Phil Murray

BATHURST CITY

Men's Pennants

