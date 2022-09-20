Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grid for biggest Bathurst 1000 in nine years has been finalised

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee Holdsworth (left) will race his last Bathurst 1000 as a full-time driver this year. He'll also line up as defending champion after winning last year's event with Chaz Mostert.

CRAZY, incredible and special moments - that's what defending Bathurst 1000 champion Lee Holdsworth is anticipating next month when he forms part of the biggest Great Race grid in almost a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.