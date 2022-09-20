A SHARP start helped Luna Sol secure victory on debut during Monday's opening race at Kennerson Park.
Starting from box two, Luna Sol ($8, Nathan Huntley) jumped out strongly and never let go of her lead as she won the NSW GBOTA Welcome Maiden (307 metres) at the Bathurst track.
The daughter of Zambora Brockie won by two lengths Right Angle ($5.50, Wayne Prestwidge) in a time of 17.99 seconds while the rest of the field were a further five lengths off the pace.
"This is the only one I've got out of the litter. She's probably the best of the three that I have but they're all pretty similar. She went out there and did what I thought she would do," Huntley said.
"In all her trials she's always been the quicker one out of the boxes, and that's what won it for her today. I'll give her a couple of runs over the shorter distance and move her up later on."
The only other runner to get out as strongly as Luna Sol at the start was Despicable Rin, the emergency runner who gained a start out of box six.
Race favourite Precious Honey ($1.65, John Buttsworth), Right Angle and Tilly's Big Bro quickly drove up to challenge the front runners.
Luna Sol gained a length over Despicable Rin as the turn approached and the group of challengers would all get in each other's way as they jostled for positions on the bend.
Right Angle was the only runner to emerged unscathed from that contact, while Precious Honey, Tilly's Big Bro and Despicable Rin all stumbled back through the field.
Luna Sol and Right Angle gained a big break on their rivals, leaving it as a race of two down the straight.
Right Angle drifted a touch wide on the home straight but Luna Sol stuck to the rail and maintained her two length advantage all the way to the finish line.
Triple Psycho ($16, Glen Prestwidge) was a beneficiary of the field's troubles and drove through to finish third, despite having the worst start out of the entire field.
