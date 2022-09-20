Western Advocate
Leanne Hamilton secures first ABIA award for best bridal couture designer in NSW

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
September 20 2022 - 3:30am
Leanne Hamilton secures first ABIA award win

AFTER 20 years of supplying brides with their dream wedding dress, it's Leanne Hamilton's turn to achieve her dream.

