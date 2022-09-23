Western Advocate
Court

Jason Neihana Cowell was disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to mid-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who 'wrongly assumed' he could drive after five whiskey and cokes sentenced

A MAN who "wrongly assumed" that he could get behind the wheel of a car after drinking a number of whiskey and cokes has been sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.