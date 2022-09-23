Man who 'wrongly assumed' he could drive after five whiskey and cokes sentenced

A MAN who "wrongly assumed" that he could get behind the wheel of a car after drinking a number of whiskey and cokes has been sentenced.
Jason Neihana Cowell of Carlingford Street, Bathurst was disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 14 to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents reveal that a small white Hyundai Getz being driven by Cowell was pulled over for a random breath test by police outside the Bathurst Information Centre on Durham Street at 7.20pm on August 5 this year.
Police approached the 51-year-old who informed officers that he had consumed alcohol two hours earlier.
Cowell was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he submitted a positive roadside test for alcohol.
Cowell explained to police that he had five self-mixed whiskey and cokes between 1pm and 5pm on the day and had eaten chips and a can of food throughout that period of time.
During sentencing in open court, a self-represented Cowell said he "wrongly assumed that I [Cowell] was sober enough".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told the court that the mid-range PCA charge was Cowell's first serious driving matter in his 17 years behind the wheel.
"I'm giving you some advantages but there's going to be pain," Magistrate Ellis said.
"Thank you," Cowell replied.
Once Cowell's disqualification period is complete, he must have an interlock device installed on his vehicle for 12 months.
