REPRESENTIVES from a number of different churches across Bathurst are expected to come together on Thursday, in a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.
To be held at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral on Church Street, the ecumenical service will see leaders from other churches attending and participating, including the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Bathurst, Mark Calder, and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst, Michael McKenna.
NSW Deputy Premier and Bathurst MP, Paul Toole, will also attend the service, were he's expected to read from the Bible.
During her reign, and like all of previous monarchs before her since Henry VIII in 1531, Queen Elizabeth II was the supreme governor of the Church of England, the mother church of the Anglican Communion.
The service will start at 10am and is expected to go for no longer than hour.
