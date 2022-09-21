Western Advocate
All Saints Anglican Cathedral to host ecumenical memorial service in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II

September 21 2022 - 2:00am
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Catholic Bishop Michael McKenna and Anglican Bishop Mark Calder will both be in attendance on Thursday. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

REPRESENTIVES from a number of different churches across Bathurst are expected to come together on Thursday, in a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.

