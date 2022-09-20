A TOP notch collection of 65 nominations have been received for this Sunday's two major events on the Tyers Park calendar - the $110,000 The Panorama (1,300 metres) and the $50,000 Bathurst Cup (1,800m).
As expected, with triple figure prizemoney on offer, The Panorama has attracted a large field of quality nominations.
Qualifying spots for the inaugural edition of $2,000,000 The Big Dance are on the line in the Bathurst Cup, meaning it has also drawn a selection of classy travellers.
"We've got 33 and 32 noms across the two races and the track is in perfect condition as it is right now," Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing manager Michelle Tarpenning said on Tuesday, following the release of nominations.
"It's going to be a fantastic race meeting. We're due for a little bit of rain before the meeting but if that's all we get before Sunday the track should be an incredible racing surface, so fingers crossed.
"Being a qualifier for The Big Dance is an exciting thing for the club. It's a great initiative from Racing NSW. It's great to be one of the last races that's on the calendar as a qualifier."
The Panorama was created with the aim of becoming an ideal lead-in event for the Kosciuzsko, the richest race in the nation for country-trained runners.
The profile of the race received a big boost last year when the winner of The Panorama, Spiranac, went on to finish third in the Randwick feature.
This will be the third edition of the lucrative event.
"This is our big day for the racing purists. To think we've only been running the Panorama for three years and we're up to $110,000 in prizemoney, it's really exciting," Tarpenning said.
"We've had some great horses go on to The Kosciuzsko from this event. This race really underpins the whole day now.
"Changing the date of the Bathurst Cup to make it part of the spring carnival was the start of the momentum that we've now got with The Panorama."
Brett Robb's A Magic Zariz will no doubt be one to watch, should the veteran gelding make the trip, after his recent fourth placing in September 11's Dubbo Cup.
He's dual nominated across the feature events.
Cameron Crockett's Country Championships Final runner-up Commando Hunt could be making the trip for The Panorama, as could Robb's fellow CC finalist Great Buy.
Bjorn Baker's last-start winner Cinque Torri, James Ponsoby's classy gelding Philipsburg and Crockett's in-form performer Primal Scream are also among the nominations for The Panorama.
Baker's O'Mudgee, currently a $51 chance in all-in The Big Dance markets, is also nominated for the $110,000 event.
Five Bathurst-trained horses are hoping to gain a start in their city's richest event, with Dean Mirfin, Paul Theobald and Roy McCabe all nominating runners.
When it comes to the Bathurst Cup, Prince Of Helena will be commanding plenty of attention should he make a start, after the Craig Weeding-trained gelding ran flew home late to finish third in the Dubbo Cup.
Olympic Theatre, who performed admirably at big odds in the same race to finish sixth, will hope to take advantage of the extra furlong in the Bathurst Cup.
Clint Lundholm's Notabadidea and Kylie Kennedy's Wild Rocket are the other runners who took part in the Dubbo Cup (seventh and eighth respectively) who are targeting an improved effort at Tyers Park this Sunday.
From The Bush won the 2021 edition of the Bathurst Cup for local trainer Gayna Williams.
