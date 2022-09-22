ON Monday, a NAIDOC march was held in our city.
While NAIDOC Week is held in July, celebrations in Bathurst are held in September when the is weather is warmer.
The event was attended by more than 300 people and a great way for the community to get together and celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Thank you to everyone who attended.
COUNCIL will hold meetings with residents in the rural areas during October and November.
It is an opportunity for community members to meet with councillors and senior staff to discuss projects and other matters of interest.
The meetings will be held on the following dates:
LAST Friday council officially opened the Central Tablelands Collections Facility.
It was an important day for our community as the facility will change the way we manage collection items and will provide the long-term storage, preservation and documentation of objects of great cultural and heritage value to safeguard our history for future generations.
Council currently has collections worth over $23 million dollars housed across our regional gallery, museums and library.
These collections are made up of nearly 16,800 items and range from Bathurst 1000 race winning cars and Ben Chifley's personal possessions to artworks created by Australia's leading artists.
We also have responsibility for the care and storage of the treasures within the Somerville Collection.
The facility allows these collection items to be stored in a clean, secure, pest free, accessible and climate-controlled repository.
As well as storing our collections, council staff now have the ability and space to catalogue, photograph, and preserve items as well as offering training to community groups and outreach for the larger collecting institutions.
Council has contributed $2.3 million dollars to the construction of the Central Tablelands Collections Facility.
The NSW Government, through Create NSW's Regional Cultural Fund, has also contributed $2.3 million dollars to the construction.
Its completion not only adds to council's existing high-class suite of museums and art gallery but places our city as a leader in this field in regional NSW.
