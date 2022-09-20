Western Advocate

Work to reopen Bridle Track progressing well

Updated September 20 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:30pm
Project manager Kevin Gracey, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor.

Bathurst MP Paul Toole and Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor have visited the Bridle Track to see firsthand how the redevelopment of the popular 4WD track is taking shape.

