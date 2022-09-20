Work to reopen Bridle Track progressing well

Bathurst MP Paul Toole and Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor have visited the Bridle Track to see firsthand how the redevelopment of the popular 4WD track is taking shape.
For years, the Bridle Track linking Bathurst and Hill End has been closed to traffic due to rockslides, which has made the road impassable at Monaghan's Bluff.
Bathurst Regional Council last year acquired land from three property landowners to be able to divert traffic around the bluff.
The two-kilometer diversion stretches above Monaghan's Bluff and rejoins the road towards Hill End.
Mr Toole said it has been a drawn-out process as there were a number of significant steps that had to be followed to get this stage.
"The NSW Government has committed $2 million for this iconic road to be reopened," Mr Toole said.
"The funding was made available to Bathurst Regional Council to go towards allowing vehicles to once again complete the 60 km journey between Bathurst and Hill End.
"The Bridle Track is a favourite with four-wheel-drive enthusiasts, campers and anglers and is an example of how heritage tourism can benefit the region."
Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor was impressed with how far construction had progressed.
"Reopening the Bridle Track brings with it significant economic benefits to the region, including the village of Hill End," he said.
"The campgrounds along the route are a lure for locals and visitors alike and present a number of opportunities to bring outdoor enthusiasts to the area."
The Bridle Track's history dates back in the early 1800s when it was a horse route for stockman but become a very busy transport corridor when gold was discovered in the Turon Valley and was used by those wanting to strike it rich during the gold rush.
The track is expected to be reopened by the end of the year.
