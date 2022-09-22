DECISIONS are being made at present on whether to buy young weaner steers to fatten, heifers to join and sell before they calve, or mature cows to retain and breed a self replacing cattle herd.
In similar view, producers will decide on the makeup of their sheep enterprise that ranges from full shedding ewes that are never shorn, all the way to buying wether weaners to be retained for four or five shearings and on sold to the live sheep export trade.
Times have changed a lot and a shearing team to tackle five thousand red-eyed wethers may be hard to find.
Some decades ago some of our district's best properties ran all Merino wethers.
SALE results from stud bull and ram auctions from all breeds have been really pleasing with mostly total clearances and near record averages.
There are still a lot of sales to come and a few comments may be of interest.
A RECENT segment on ABC Radio mentioned the only dairy farm that still operates on the lovely river country at Tumut.
The owner operator said that he still loves his job after many years but wonders if anyone will want to carry on the seven day a week job in future.
Our district supported a number of family-operated dairies until recent years, but we may be down to a single entity now.
SOLID rainfalls keep coming on a weekly basis and primary producers are earning every single dollar as day to day operations must continue as well as shearing jobs.
How long since dense woolled Merinos were genuinely dry?
Old war horses who remember similar conditions in the 1950s relate tales of floodwaters closing the Vale Road half a dozen times during some months, of a coffin of an old farmer being lowered into deep water in a grave at Bathurst cemetery.
Others tell of a Massey Harris 744D tractor and some machinery being left in a paddock near The Lagoon for some months as they way home was a bog.
Those of us that remember that time are surprised that the Macquarie River at Bathurst still hasn't carried a flood to anywhere near a test of the network of levee banks.
Perhaps this may still happen.
COUNCIL staff across our state are facing an endless test of patching potholes as continual rain and much heavier traffic compound the problems.
Landholders face related problems with flood flattened fences and creek traps being a regular cause for repairs.
Sand dredges were once used to take big volumes of sand from major creeks in granite country and this resource of good quality sand seems to be wasted in the interests of protecting the environment.
These problems fade quickly when we think of the alternative, another bob-tail Spring with dust storms in October.
We must be careful of what we wish for.
Thursday, October 6: Kildara Glen, Duramana. Aussie White, Poll Dorset, Border Leicester rams on property.
Friday, October 7: Blink Bonnie Merino Rams open day at 10am.
Sunday, October 9: Fosterfield Dunkeld open day from 10am to 2pm.
Thursday, October 13: Mount Bathurst, Black Springs. Eighty poll Dorset Rams.
Thursday, October 20: Capree Newbridge. Sixty Merino Rams. Ten working dogs.
Friday, October 21: Blink Bonnie, Tarana. Seventy Hogget Rams.
Sunday, October 23: Fosterfield. Forty Merino Rams at Dunkeld.
WEEK 11 of Australia's wool market saw another tough week with the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) dropping one per cent to a new level of 1306ac/kg.
Sub 18-micron wools were once again the hardest hit as these came of up to 70ac/kg clean per kilogram, while 18.5-micron and broader were basically 20ac/kg cheaper overall.
Of the offering 89 per cent was sold.
The zero COVID policy in China has reportedly directly affected over 300 million people - 12 times Australia's population - which in turn drives down Chinese domestic consumer demand and their ability to manufacture goods for both domestic and export.
Energy costs according to some have now quadrupled since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russian conflict and pundits are concerned about these costs going forward into the European winter.
The quality of the wool clip continues to be good with yields high and tensile strength still excellent.
It is very pleasing to see that last year's water stain is not as prevalent.
Week 12 has an offering of close to 37,000 bales.
THEY sat in a quiet corner of the club and enjoyed the music.
He murmured, "Red wine does wonders for you darling; you look beautiful, appealing, divine."
She answered, "But I haven't had even one drink."
He added, "But I have, my dearest".
***
THIEVES broke into a Dublin bank and stole a large amount of gold bullion and some containers of bank notes.
Worried police are trying to ascertain a motive for the robbery.
***
SHE told her doctor that she had a small, embarrassing wart, and the doctor advised her to divorce him.
