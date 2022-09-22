Western Advocate

Choices, choice, choices as decision time arrives for producers | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
September 22 2022 - 1:00am
Did this farmer at Byng have trouble finding shearers?

DECISIONS are being made at present on whether to buy young weaner steers to fatten, heifers to join and sell before they calve, or mature cows to retain and breed a self replacing cattle herd.

