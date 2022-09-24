AFTER three years as headmaster of Scots All Saints College, John Weeks has officially called it a day.
Mr Weeks was announced as the new head of college back in 2019, having previously spent 15 years as the head of Knox College in Sydney.
In the 18 months prior to being appointed as the head of college, he had been a key figure in the merger of The Scots School and All Saints' College, working in a consultancy capacity and taking the lead on crucial staffing decisions, school leadership structures and the movement of staff and students between the two main campuses as part of the integration process.
He took over from former The Scots School headmaster and foundation head of college David Gates.
And at 69-years-old, Mr Weeks has announced that his role at Scots All Saints was his last gig in education, officially calling time on his career.
"It's an opportunity for someone to take the college forward and continue the building," he said.
"Things will change whether it's government or weather. Schools need to be agile too, to be able to move with the times.
"The people working here are agile and focused. They're capable of change and I think we've got something special for our city and our region."
Mr Weeks said he's proud of what he achieved in the three years at the head of Scots All Saints, transforming the school into one of the leading schools, in terms of academic results, in the Central West region.
It said it was a challenge when he was first appointed, having to deal with a delicate situation that was two proud and historic Bathurst schools merging.
"When I arrived, it was really interesting because people at All Saints' were obviously very, very sad that they would be losing their school," he said.
"It goes back to 1874. Some wonderful people have gone through the school, being a part of the local community.
"It was also sad for The Scots School, even though it wasn't that old. Both schools had developed their own identities. While they were competing schools, there was a good degree of working together."
He said enrollment numbers have dramatically increased since the merge of the two schools.
"Where we are five years later from the merge, is we have a school that is numerically really strong," he said.
"In terms of enrollments, we start next year just under 900, when five years ago we had under 600 between both schools."
Under the guidance of Mr Weeks, the college has seen the construction of a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) centre constructed on its junior campus (the old All Saints' College), with construction to start on a new one on the senior campus (the old The Scots School) in 2023.
Dedicated agriculture and equestrian centres have also been constructed on the senior campus, as well as the introduction of primary industries courses, which normally only offered at TAFE.
There has also been a change to the school's structure around sport. Where teacher's previously coached teams, experts from outside the school have now been hired to coach teams, however, teachers can still coach teams.
Mr Weeks said the school has been able to offer more subjects thanks to an increase in enrollments.
"We've been able to build and expand the academic offering to the students," he said.
"When you've got a small enrolment, it's hard to offer a lot of electives because you don't have the student numbers. We've been able to increase our offering of subjects by 25-30 per cent."
He said more and more of the year 12 students are being offered early entry to university too.
"We've worked really hard to build the academic position of the school. In 2020 and 2021 we saw significant improvement in the HSC performances," he said.
"That is not all by itself the be all and end all. But the results do give you a clear indication of the academic health of the school.
"I believe we have some brilliant teachers here who are so dedicated to their students. This was so clear through the really dark days of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, doing everything online and more.
"Last year we were the best performing school in our region and we are in the top 10 for regional performances and that's based off HSC results."
Mr Weeks is set to be replaced by former Launceston Church Grammar School headmaster Richard Ford.
Mr Ford officially starts in his new role at the start of term 4, but he was at Scots All Saints in term 3, to help him get familiar with the school, students and staff.
Mr Weeks described Mr Ford as "a really good match for the school".
"It's a great opportunity for the staff to get to know him and understand his style. It's also a wonderful opportunity for the staff to tell their stories," he said.
"I know the college council has done a very, very detailed search on Richard. They're very much aware of his strengths and of his journey. They're feeling very, very confident of how he'll fit in here.
"Under his leadership [at Launceston Church Grammar School], enrollments grew and it's academic results also grew. He's done a great job from that point of view and he'll be greatly missed by his school council."
