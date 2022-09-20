WILL Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher show her steely resolve or will John 'slugger' Bullock land all his blows?
That is the question on the lips of Eglinton Tennis Club members ahead of Saturday's winter competition grand final.
The arch rivals will square off in the decider with Schumacher a key for Team Strawberries, while Bullock is a member of Team Pink Ladies.
There is no love lost between the two on the tennis court, with Schumacher and her side endeavouring to stop Bullock from creating history by becoming a seven-time grand final winner.
Let's firstly have a look at the line up of Team Strawberries:
Dave Craft: A good, steady player who on his day can be unstoppable. If given room to move watch out.
Allyson Schumacher: A big hitter of the ball who can worry the tall poppy players. Schumacher thrives on pressure tennis and can turn a match.
Adrian Hotham: A young gun who is on the improve. One of two left handers in this match with a big serve. If he settles down and plays the big points, well anything is possible.
Russ Welsh: They call him the road runner because he is as quick as lighting around the court and plays good, consistent tennis. If I were in the trenches, I would like him right beside me.
Rebbakah Fisher: A good player who reads the play well. Watch out for a big game from Fisher.
Leo Meares: A young gun who never gives up in his matches. He will play a big part in help steering his side to grand final glory.
Sebastian Honeyman: A player who shows plenty of promise. Not to be underestimated.
So that's the Strawberries, but what threats do Team Pink Ladies have? Let's take a look at its line-up:
James Church: Eglinton's number one doubles player who has had plenty of experience in grand finals. A big danger player.
John Bullock: A veteran campaigner who has experience to burn. Watch for him to play his trump card and come up aces in this grand final.
Kurt Booth: A good, consistent player who on his day can worry the big gun players. A real threat in this match.
Harry Dang: If this guy hits his straps then watch out. He is one very cagey player.
Paul Clancy: A very handy player who loves grand final pressure. If he gets his nose in front, look out.
Kath Wilkinson: She's as consistent as they come. Wilkinson has the ability to steer her side to a memorable victory.
Kevin Tree: If Tree can turn back the clock watch out. Do not underestimate Tree, as he could very well help his side to grand final glory.
Well folks can the Pink Ladies win or will Team Strawberries be the cream of the crop and take that coveted trophy home?
Thanks once again to sponsors Kelso Fruit Market.
