Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tennis talk: Fierce rivals Allyson Schumacher and John Bullock to clash in Eglinton finale

By John Bullock
Updated September 21 2022 - 12:31am, first published September 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arch rivals Allyson Schumacher and John Bullock will square off in Saturday's grand final. Pictures supplied

WILL Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher show her steely resolve or will John 'slugger' Bullock land all his blows?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.