AT a time when Bathurst is experiencing a shortage of land, the Marsden Heights Estate could soon deliver.
Bathurst Regional Council has received a development application (DA) for a 41-lot residential subdivision off Marsden Lane, Kelso, estimated to cost $1.5 million.
The DA includes new roads to support the subdivision, which would link to Stait Drive, and public open space.
The 41 residential lots are proposed to be serviced and drained from services extending up from adjoining approved stages of Marsden Heights Estate.
The lots are proposed to range in size from 800 to 2180 square metres, with opportunities for lots to be further developed as dual occupancies and perhaps residential units.
Previously, the land proposed for the subdivision was used for livestock grazing with occasional cultivation.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the DA, there is no evidence of previous land use involving horticultural crops, intensive agriculture, sheep dips or stockyards, and the original property homestead was not located on this site.
Due to the site being former agricultural land, a preliminary contamination investigation was under taken in May, 2019 to determine the soil contamination status and suitability of the site for residential land use.
"Levels of potential chemical contaminants in soil samples collected from across the site and from hot spot areas including a shed and dam sediment sludge were below the residential land use thresholds for human health and environment," the SoEE reads.
"The investigation area has been determined as suitable for residential land use."
No native vegetation clearing will be required in the immediate term or future proposed use of the subdivided land.
The SoEE has recommended the DA be approved with appropriate conditions of consent, touting the potential benefits of the subdivision.
"The development proposal will provide a positive social and economic impact in the area," it reads.
"Subdivision of the land will facilitate a range of residential opportunities consistent with the objectives of the relevant zones together with lifestyle choices for new and existing residents in the Bathurst region.
"An increase in population can lead to improved community facilities and services and additional recreational, tourist and employment opportunities within the LGA (local government area)."
If approved, the 41 residential lots would form stage five of Marsden Heights Estate.
The fourth stage of the estate, which is a joint venture between land owner Clare Stait and developer Hynash Pty Ltd, commenced construction in early 2021.
