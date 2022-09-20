Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club wants league players to get involved with Carroll/Scott Memorial

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:55am, first published September 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's prop Luke Single takes on the Bathurst Panthers in a Peter McDonald Premiership clash earlier this year. Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club are now proposing a different kind of local derby foe league sides. Picture by Chris Seabrook

SAINTS doing battle with Panthers - that's nothing new but how about them squaring off in the pool or on a bike instead of the football field?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.