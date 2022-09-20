SAINTS doing battle with Panthers - that's nothing new but how about them squaring off in the pool or on a bike instead of the football field?
That is exactly what Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club president Mick Stapley wants to see come March 5.
That is when the triathlon club will stage its annual Carroll/Scott Memorial round.
While Dave Scott, as well as founding member Dave Carroll, were heavily involved with and respected by the triathlon community, he was best known as a league player and coach.
He won premierships with both Bathurst Penguins, who are now known as Bathurst Panthers, and St Pat's.
It's the link Scott had with those two league clubs, as well as with the Wallabies, that has led Stapley to push for a new local derby.
"We're putting a big focus on the Carroll-Scott this year, we really want to try and get the rugby league boys back," he said.
"We're looking at getting a perpetual trophy between Pat's and Panthers because Dave Scott had a huge affiliation with both those clubs.
"Dave played for both clubs, he was really strong on 'Let's get them down and have a race'. It's outside of their season so there's no reason why they can't come down and have a hit.
"We used to have a competition where they'd come down and race one triathlon a year and it was the Carroll-Scott. We really want to make it worthwhile for those guys to come down, give them something they can put in their trophy case for bragging rights."
Though battling on a league field for 80 minutes requires skill, determination and endurance, so too does a triathlon.
Bathurst Wallabies' long course races consist of a 500 metre swim, 17 kilometre cycle, and 5km run.
There's also a short course 300m swim, 17km cycle, 2.5km.
"If they're not up to doing all three legs they can enter as a team and do one each, however they want to work it, we'd really encourage them to come down and have a crack," he said.
The Carroll/Scott Memorial will be the final club round of Wallabies' 2022-23, but it is by no means the only highlight.
On December 4 will be the annual Women's Triathlon, an event which has proved to be a huge hit since its first edition in 2018.
It's not only the Sunday morning racing, but the way club helps women prepare that has been key to its popularity.
"It's absolutely one of the events that we'll continue to run year on year," Stapley said.
"We're really keen to get as many women into the sport as we can and if that helps us in any way then it's worthwhile for us as a club.
"It's a really supportive program too, we've got CityFit onboard again to help with the training programs, we've got a number of women in the club who are really keen to run training sessions too and help people get ready to have a crack at their first triathlon."
The Christmas triathlon will be the third round of the season of December 18, while on January 26 will be one of the biggest days of the Wallabies' calendar.
That is when it will host it's now annual Australia Day round of the Central West Interclub Triathlon Series.
"Australia Day has become our interclub event and we'll hold on to that as long as we can because it's always such a great day," Stapley said.
"I always look forward to it and I'm sure everyone else at the club does too. You go and do a triathlon and then you go and enjoy Australia Day."
Officially the Bathurst season starts on October 16, but already a number of club members are tackling big events outside of the city.
They are impressing too.
One big highlight to come will be Peta Cutler, Hollee Simons and Fran Grady competing at the World Ironman Championships in Kona, Hawaii on October 6.
"We've had a few qualify for Kona which is massive for us as a club, we've had people race at Ironman events already, for a small country club we certainly punch well above our weight category," Stapley said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.