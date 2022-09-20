Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Australian Community Media's 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership team of the season

Lachlan Harper
Nick Guthrie
By Lachlan Harper, and Nick Guthrie
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership team of the season

There were plenty of people who had concerns about the 2022 season when it was announced Group 11 and Group 10 would be coming together in one competition for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.