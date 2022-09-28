Western Advocate
Peter John Hilliar of Cassey Crescent, Orange was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for two counts of possessing prohibited drugs

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:00am
Man who told police he had 'some pills' caught with two types of drugs

A "VAGUE and evasive" answer to police questioning has led to a man receiving a $1600 fine.

