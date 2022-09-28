Man who told police he had 'some pills' caught with two types of drugs

A "VAGUE and evasive" answer to police questioning has led to a man receiving a $1600 fine.
Peter John Hilliar, 43, of Cassey Crescent, Orange, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for two counts of possessing prohibited drugs.
Police said they saw the 43-year-old's 2006 silver BMW 3 series sedan parked around the corner of a Hamley Street address in South Bathurst at about 7pm on July 1 this year, according to documents before the court.
Soon afterwards, the car left the location and travelled along Mount Panorama and Boundary Road.
The court heard that police stopped the vehicle to conduct a licence check, roadside test and ask the driver if they had been at an address on Hamley Street that was owned by an individual with whom the police had had numerous involvements.
Police asked the driver and Hilliar, who was in the passenger seat at the time, what they were doing on the night. Hilliar said they dropped his girlfriend off to the Hamley Street address.
According to police, Hilliar - who said he had been charged 14 months prior in relation to drugs and was a current user - was vague and evasive as to the exact address and who was there.
Due to police observations about the hour, unusual route to Orange, admissions to drug use and previous offences, Hilliar and the driver were subject to a person and vehicle search.
Police say Hilliar told them "I have some pills on me" when asked if he wanted to say anything before the search.
Police seized a small resealable bag with what Hilliar said was "MDMA and mushrooms", which he bought for $80.
The drugs were later confirmed to be 0.77 grams of mushrooms and five individual dosage units of methamphetamine.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found both counts of the possess prohibited drug charge proven and convicted Hilliar.
