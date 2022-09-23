What's on in Bathurst during the school holidays

WITH the school holidays coming up shortly, we've put together a list of things to do in Bathurst and the Central West region.
From gold panning at Bathurst Goldfields, to bushwalking across the region and exploring one of Bathurst's most historic houses, there's no shortage of things to do during the school break.
Why not take the kids bushwalking during the school break?
The weather is warming up and the days will be longer (at least from the long weekend), so grab a pair of walking shoes and explore the great outdoors.
The Western Advocate has previously compiled a comprehensive list of some of the region's best bushwalking locations including the Boundary Road reserve, Kanangra-Boyd National Park, Macquarie Woods, Mount Canobolas, Bald Hill and Evan's Crown.
Why not head up to the Bathurst Goldfields during the holidays, to enjoy some gold panning?
People will be guided through the museum displays and see the various methods of gold mining, the tools and machinery used, from man and horsepower through to steam power.
At the outdoor museum, children will be able operate the authentic machines used during the 1850s.
Then head to the blacksmith shop, where the guide will create a work of art in steel.
READ MORE:
Lastly, you'll be able to try your hand at panning for real gold.
Tours will run from September 26-30 for two hours from 1pm-3pm. Tours will not be operating during the second week of school holidays.
For more information, head to the Bathurst Goldfields website.
Children will be able to enjoy a tour of a historic Bathurst house during the school holidays.
Attendees are asked to bring a torch, wear comfortable clothes and wear good walking shoes.
Night tours will only operate on Wednesday, September 28, and Wednesday, October 5.
For more information, head to the Abercrombie House website.
There's never a shortage of things to do at the Bathurst Library during the school break.
Like it does every holidays, there's an assortment of programs on offer for children.
Visit the Bathurst Library's website for more information.
If you want to watch the Supercars paraded through town and get autographs from your favourite drivers, the transport parade is the thing for.
This year's street parade will be held on Wednesday, October 5, from 11.30am-12pm, with two driver signing sessions running, the first at 12.15pm and the second at 1.15pm.
The 2021 Bathurst 1000 winners - Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth - will be presented with their winners plaque at 1pm.
There's plenty of other off-track events in the lead up to the Great Race, including a Legendary Moments Dinner at the National Motor Racing Museum on Thursday, October 6, from 6pm-9.30pm and the Saturday Street Fair in Kings Parade on Saturday, October 8, from 11am-5pm.
While there's plenty of off-track events for the Great Race, there's plenty happening up at Mount Panorama during the Great Race.
Running from October 6-9, people can watch practice, qualifying, the top 10 shootout and the 1000-kilometre main race across the four days.
For more information and for tickets, visit the Supercars website.
There's also the SuperKids Zone, which will be located in the new-look Harris Park precinct near the start-finish line.
It will offer kids from three years and over the opportunity to enjoy a combination of racing-inspired activities, with a chill out space for parents to relax.
That includes an inflatable racetrack with bikes, trikes and carts, a speed reaction game, table top activities focusing on patience and skills of steering, and the SuperKids Pit Stop Challenge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.