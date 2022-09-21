THE driver of a car which hit a nine-year-old child at the intersection of Hope and Howick streets on Monday afternoon allegedly only stayed at the crash site for a short period of time following the crash because she had "to attend an appointment".
Police are continuing their investigations into a crash where the nine-year-old child, who was riding a bike, was hit by a car.
Inspector Darryl Goodwin, from Chifley Police District said the driver, a 30-year-old Bathurst woman was driving west bound on Howick Street when the child was travelling east on the same street.
The driver, who was travelling at about 30 kilometres an hour turned left into Hope Street, while the child attempted to cross the intersection, with the pair colliding.
The child fell from the bike and landed on the roadway.
Inspector Goodwin said the driver, who was on her provisional licence, drove a short distance down the road, looked back and saw the child lying on the roadway.
She went back and assisted, as did two other witnesses, but she left shortly after saying she had an appointment, leaving the child with the two witnesses.
The child was later transported to Orange Base Hospital following the crash, suffering grazing to his lower back and ankles.
Inspector Goodwin said witnesses were able to provide police with the details of the driver's car. Police later attended her address and interviewed her, and she confirmed she was driving and had left the crash to attend an appointment.
Police canvassed the area looking for more witnesses or closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.
Inspector Goodwin said investigations remain under way, with legal action expected to be taken against the driver.
Three police units, along with paramedics, attended the scene on Monday, with initial reports the child had suffered lacerations to both hands.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 3.50pm.
