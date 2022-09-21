Western Advocate
David Nicholas to represent Australia at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships

By Anya Whitelaw
September 21 2022 - 6:30am
Bathurst Cycling Club talent and current individual pursuit world champion David Nicholas is headed to the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

IT has been 10 years since David Nicholas first wore the green and gold bands of an Australian representative at a UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships, but as he prepares for his latest assignment he's just as excited as ever.

Local News

