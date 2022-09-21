IT has been 10 years since David Nicholas first wore the green and gold bands of an Australian representative at a UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships, but as he prepares for his latest assignment he's just as excited as ever.
The Bathurst Cycling Club talent was recently named in the 12-rider Australian team which will head to Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, for the 2022 World Championships.
It will mark his eighth appearance at the track titles, something the now 30-year-old is very humbled to have achieved.
"I just enjoy riding my bike and the fact I get selected to ride for my country at world championships is a bonus," Nicholas, who's also contested road titles, said.
"Yes I do [still get excited] especially when it is worlds as I am always trying to go faster than my last ride."
Nicholas got his first taste of the track world championships in 2012 in Los Angeles.
He came home with two medals from that event - a silver in the one kilometre time trial and gold in the three kilometre individual pursuit for his C3 classification.
Nicholas and the Para-cycling didn't know it then, but that was just the first step in what has become a brilliant career on the boards which has taken him all across the globe.
His next appearance at the track words was in 2014 at Aguascalientes, Mexico, where he picked up the individual pursuit bronze and two years later in Montichiari, Italy, he was the silver medallist in the same event.
In 2017 Nicholas was back representing Australia in Los Angeles and this time he got his second world champion rainbow jersey for the individual pursuit.
It's a title he defended in 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, then in 2019 in Appledorn, Netherlands, and most recently in 2020 at Milton, Canada.
It means Nicholas is one of five reigning world champions in the Australian team.
He says it doesn't feel like two years since his last worlds and while Nicholas would naturally love to defend his C3 individual pursuit title, he's got no big expectations.
It is because Nicholas has had a break from cycling since returning from the Tokyo Paralympics.
"In a way no, it doesn't seem like two years [since Milton] because there was the Paralympics last year, but it does seem like long time as I have had an extended long break after Tokyo," he said.
"So I am excited to get back into international competition.
"I remember feeling good going into the gold medal ride in Canada, but also a lot of pressure as I was defending my title.
"This world championships I am taking the pressure off myself and trying to enjoy everything about competing again as there a lot of pressure next to perform as the Paralympics in 2024 isn't to fair away.
"My goal is a bit of unknown as I was on extended break by choice and from injuries, so I am not sure where my fitness is, but I would like go top five."
Nicholas will only tackle the time trial on top of the individual pursuit in France saying "all the other events are before the IP and I to want to save my legs to try do a good performance."
AusCycling Para-cycling technical director Warren McDonald is excited to see what Nicholas and his team-mates produce in France.
"The entire Australian Cycling Team para-cycling unit has been enthusiastic from the get-go at returning to a normal international racing calendar this year," McDonald said.
"All 12 members of the team are focused on hitting their goals and we are looking forward to seeing what they can achieve next month in France."
The 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships will run from October 20-23.
