THEY might have missed out on raising the Caldwell Cup earlier this year, but the Central West Blue Bulls can now call themselves the victors of the inaugural First Nations Challenge Trophy.
It is something that coach Dean Oxley is immensely proud of.
The trophy was put up for grabs on Saturday as Central West hosted the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team at Orange.
Whereas the Blue Bulls side drew on the best talent from across the Central West, the development team is one committed to providing opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
There was plenty of talent on both sides of the paddock and in a game that was packed with attacking highlights, Oxley's men posted a 53-24 win.
"It was a great game actually, it was very free flowing and open like we wanted, nine tries to four," the coach said.
"There were some quality players involved, there was the captain of the Gordon first grade side, so they had a number of players who were well and truly at a strong level against us and it was good fun.
"We spoke about how we wanted to play our style, but also express ourselves a bit more than normal.
"It wasn't a grand final, there was the ability to play a little bit more like a barbarian, I gave the boys the option but they wanted to continue to do what we've done over the last four years in playing expansive footy.
"It was great, we basically had unlimited interchange so we got to play at a high tempo and keep rotating players on and off."
Blue Bulls captain for the day, Bathurst Bulldogs' premiership winning skipper Peter Fitzsimmons, finished with a hat-trick as did Dubbo's Tim Beach.
Bathurst prop Lamarn Ma'a and Dubbo duo Josh Bass and Filisone Pauta were the other try scorers.
Though he's scored a number of tries this season, Saturday's treble to lead the Blue Bulls to victory was particularly special for Fitzsimmons.
He'd previously been involved in the Lloyd McDermott program and four years ago was a member of the Indigenous Australian Invitational Rugby Team tour of the USA and Canada.
"Fitzy was our captain on the day as the Indigenous player in our team, but he's been our captain for a number of years," Oxley said.
"He spoke quite emotionally at the end of the fixture at the presentation, he said he'd been selected in the Lloyd McDermott side previously and he said bringing culture and rugby together has been quite special."
The match was also a chance for Fitzsimmons and a number of his fellow Blue Bulls to get game time ahead of the Australian Rugby Championships, which start on September 28 in Adelaide.
"It think there were six players who are going to be headed away with the Cockatoos that played," Oxley said.
"It's next week and the boys got a hit out which meant they won't have that long period of time between playing football and the carnival."
With plenty of positives coming from Saturday's clash, Oxley said he's hoping plans to make the First Nations Challenge Trophy an annual event come to fruition.
"For sure I'd like to see that and I'm pretty confident that's what's going to happen. It was a pretty good feeling and the reception was excellent. They struck a trophy which I believe is going to be ongoing," he said.
"Tom Evans, he's the person in charge of the Indigenous program Australia-wide, he spoke very positively about the experience, about the quality of the Blue Bulls and how it was an excellent fixture for the boys to see what the standard is.
"They're really pushing the First Nations to try and get it to be similar to the Maori side, they've got a bit of work to do, but they've got a goal."
