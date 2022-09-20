A man will face court on Wednesday charged after a 14-hour siege in Orange.
At about 7.30am Tuesday, September 20, officers from Central West Police District attended a home in Peisley Street in relation to an occupant wanted on outstanding warrants for a public place shooting and domestic violence offences.
It will be alleged the 27-year-old man refused to exit the home and made a number of threats towards officers.
Local and specialist police - including negotiators and the Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS) - established a perimeter around the home.
Approximately one hour later a 29-year-old woman exited the premises of her own accord and was spoken to by police.
Due to concerns for the man's welfare officers from TORS forced entry into the home at 9.30pm.
After a brief struggle with the man a TASER was deployed and he was arrested without further incident.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with the outstanding warrants and resist or hinder officer in the execution of duty.
The man has been refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court later today September 21.
There were no reports of injuries to any person.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
