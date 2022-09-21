Western Advocate
ACT Brumbies talent Tom Hooper will be a special guest at Bathurst Bulldogs' presentation night

By Anya Whitelaw
September 21 2022 - 4:00am
Bathurst's own ACT Brumbies player Tom Hooper will be the special guest at the Bathurst Bulldogs' presentation night. Picture by Keegan Carroll.

ON their way to Blowes Cup glory this season the Bathurst Bulldogs benefitted from a secret weapon - tips from ACT Brumbies talent Tom Hooper.

