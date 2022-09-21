ON their way to Blowes Cup glory this season the Bathurst Bulldogs benefitted from a secret weapon - tips from ACT Brumbies talent Tom Hooper.
The Bathurst native made his Super Rugby debut against the Crusaders in 2021 and this past season was deployed as a starting member of the Brumbies first XV on a number of occasions.
But Hooper hasn't forgotten his rugby roots and when he was in Bathurst during the season, went along to Bulldogs training.
"He floated down in his Stannies jumper and I said to him 'If you give me a little bit of warning I can run the whole session around you' and said he didn't want to interfere but I told him it was far from the case and we'd take any time he's got," Bulldogs first grade co-coach Dean Oxley revealed.
"He helped us with our line-outs, he worked with Chris Plunkett to help the line-outs for the first grade side.
"That was nice and just the way he conducts himself is quite impressive. He learned everybody's names, he did know a fair portion of them but he spoke to everybody and knew all the names in the first few minutes."
While the Bulldogs went on the Blowes Cup glory this season, beating Orange Emus 15-13, Hooper and his Brumbies made it all the way to the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals.
They missed out on qualifying for the decider by the narrowest of margins, losing their semi-final 20-19 to the Blues in Auckland.
On a personal level Hooper was named the Brumbies' most outstanding young talent for 2022 and picked up the members' choice player of the year award.
This Friday night Hooper will again be on deck to assist the Bulldogs, this time when the Bathurst club stages its own presentation evening.
Oxley said the club is delighted to have a player of his calibre involved.
"We're going to have a Q and A session with Zak Taylor who's a former student from Stannies in his [Hooper's] year group. I think there's a special bond there between those fellows," he said.
"He's going to ask him some questions rugby related and otherwise.
"We have a full dance card anyway with all the awards that are going to be presented, but I don't mind adding a little bit of professionalism to the night and have a person who is still in the process of marking his way through rugby.
"Tom is connected to all the players. he's obviously got the credibility, he's got the right credentials.
"There might be some people in the room who hope to do something similar and they can at least look at the way they're approaching their football."
Given the Bathurst Bulldogs qualified all grades for grand finals this season with first and seconds winning their deciders, there will be plenty to celebrate at the presentation.
It starts at 6pm at Ashwood Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.