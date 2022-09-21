'Turn around, don't drown' is the message from State Emergency Services (SES) as Bathurst braces for more significant rainfall.
Over the past four days SES workers have carried out over 30 flood rescues, with most resulting from drivers ignoring road closure signs and becoming stranded.
SES spokesperson David Rankine said the main concern is the waterways are already high and the Ben Chifley Dam is full, following the significant rainfall received so far in 2022.
This means even the smallest amount of rain has the potential to lead to flooding, and anywhere between 25 and 50 millimetres is expected across the Central West in the coming days.
"So what I think we can expect as a result of this coming rainfall is certainly the potential for the low-level bridge to go under again," Mr Rankine said.
"Certainly the creek on Eleven Mile Drive will be impacted and go under again."
Last week's downpour saw the Macquarie River in Bathurst reach 4.9 metres.
The low-level bridge goes under at 3.15 metres so residents are urged to be aware of this and plan for it, rather than be taken by surprise.
Last week's rainfall also saw the Queen Charlotte Vale Creek impacted, which caused flooding to Police Paddock and the direct access roads in and out of Gorman's Hill.
Mr Rankine said residents need to prepare for this again.
"It's worth the community knowing that there is the distinct possibility, based on last week's weather and the weather predicted, that that situation that could happen again late this week," he said.
With Race Week approaching and school holidays beginning this weekend, Mr Rankine said it's not only locals who need to remain vigilant but also tourists visiting the area or passing through.
Driving through flood water is extremely dangerous, not just for the people in the car but for the SES crews who carry out the rescues.
People are asked to remain aware of the rising water around them, follow and signs put in place to detour traffic, and not to drive through flooded water.
"In the Central West in the last four days we've done over 30 flood rescues, some people have been taken by surprise but 90 per cent of them are people willingly driving around road closed signs and getting flooded," Mr Rankine said.
"There's a lot of people out there making irresponsible decisions ... Bathurst Council is not putting road closed signs out to be annoying, they're doing it because that road is unsafe to cross."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bathurst could receive over 40 millimetres of rain between Wednesday, September 21 and Monday, September 26.
