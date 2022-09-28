Western Advocate

Rory Lowe will be bringing his comedy show 'Highs and Lowes' to Bathurst on September 29

AM
By Alise McIntosh
September 28 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rory Lowe promoting his new comedy show "Highs and Lowes." Picture supplied

THE 'Highs and Lowes' of love, life and all the partying in between have provided comedian Rory Lowe with plenty of content for his new Australian tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.