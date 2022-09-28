THE 'Highs and Lowes' of love, life and all the partying in between have provided comedian Rory Lowe with plenty of content for his new Australian tour.
The 'Highs and Lowes' tour began on September 8, and will see Lowe perform 19 shows, including several shows in country towns.
On Thursday September 29, Rory Lowe will be bringing this show to Bathurst, where it will run from 7pm at Keystone 1889 on Keppel Street.
Though Lowe is more accustomed to performing in larger cities, he is looking forward to spending time in more rural areas.
"It's nice to be able to get out to kind to more isolated towns and do shows there," he said.
"I've never been to Bathurst before, so I'm excited to come and check it out."
Though the main focus of the show is on life and love, it's important to Lowe that he spends time in a town prior to performing, in order to gain an insight into the dynamics of the area.
"I try to come in the day before the show and have a good wander around and get to know the town, so at least when I perform, I can have a bit of knowledge and have a little bit of a giggle with the locals," he said.
As well as developing rapport with local audiences, Lowe's aim is to do a deep dive into personal truths and to not shy away from vulnerabilities.
"I talk a lot about how I fell in love with a girl who is very cool and a lot more successful than me," he said.
"She's a lot stronger than me."
Lowe also highlights the amount of time he has spent celebrating his successes since coming out of isolation and going on tour.
Despite Lowe questioning whether isolation periods due to COVID-19 would lead to greater successes or periods of uncertainty regarding crowd sizes, he was happy that so far, the national tour has been very well received.
"It's going fantastically, the response from people has been phenomenal and it's just very humbling. People are really getting involved and rocking up an hour early so I can sign T-shirts and so they can tell me their stories," he said.
"It's been a bit of a whirlwind to come from not gigging so much over the last few years to be thrown so far into it and for people to be so kind and generous with their laughter and support."
One story that has seen a positive response from crowds, is that of a football game Lowe attended on a very prominent Australian public holiday.
"Something happened on the football field that I just couldn't stop laughing at and I talk a lot about that to close the show," he said.
"It was just really funny because a few of the footy players messed up and I just cracked up even though it was a really serious moment."
For Lowe, being able to find humour in serious moments is somewhat of a speciality.
He joked that he "could have just gone and got a massage," instead of paying thousands of dollars on medical bills when the touring started to leave Lowe with adverse physical and mental health effects.
"It very much takes a toll. I was having anxiety attacks and having to get blood tests because I just wasn't sleeping and I was doing too many shows," he said.
"I did everything that the doctor told me and they ended up saying that I was actually fine and it was all in my head, so that was great."
Despite being told it was all in his head, Lowe has spent time to rest and recuperate and is now more excited than ever to be back touring, and to explore the many wonders of Bathurst.
Lowe expressed his enthusiasm to drive around Mount Panorama, assuring that he would follow the speed limits on Conrod Straight, and enjoy an Annie's ice-cream, both of which are a rite of passage for all those that visit.
"I'm just very excited to come and check out Bathurst. I've never been before, I'll get some ice cream and try all the things that Bathurst has to offer," he said.
Tickets for the show are available on live seats.
