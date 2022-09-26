'A little support makes a big difference' for those in the community that suffer with dementia and for all those involved in their care, and this is exactly why the Neighbourhood Centre hosted a Dementia Action Morning tea on Wednesday, September 21.
This morning tea was part of Dementia Action Week (September 19 - 25) which aims to provide information to Australians in order to increase their understanding of dementia and in turn, help eliminate discrimination.
The theme of this years Dementia Action Week was 'A little support makes a big difference'.
Dementia describes a collection of symptoms caused by disorders affecting the brain, and can include symptoms such as memory loss, confusion and changes in mood and personality.
Service manager at the Neighbourhood Centre Therese Short, said that the morning tea was to raise awareness of the issues that can surround dementia.
"There's a lot of stigma and discrimination with people who are suffering from dementia, for both themselves and their carers, and this morning tea is about getting the message out there as to how we can support all those people," she said.
The morning tea aimed to connect those in the Bathurst community that have an involvement with dementia with people and services that can improve their quality of life.
"It's about people and humanity and helping people to know that they have a sense of belonging in a community," Ms Short said.
"I think the biggest message is that we just need to treat people with kindness, empathy and patience."
The morning tea was set in conjunction with Bathurst Regional Council to provide information on the amount of people living with dementia in the Bathurst community.
There are over 1000 people in the community that have dementia, though nurse manager at Aged Care assessment services Leah Crow said that this is probably an underestimation.
"There's millions of people in Australia and worldwide that suffer with dementia," she said.
"It's not a normal part of aging but because we have a population that's living longer, there's more people in the older bracket which means the chances of dementia is just more prominent."
Ms Crow said that a dementia diagnosis can be an incredibly traumatic time for people and often leads to a decrease in social supports and social disengagement.
"People don't know how to respond or interact with people who have dementia, and somehow think that they're speaking to a different person so they just disengage," she said.
According to Ms Crow, the best way to respond to dementia diagnosis is to create an open dialogue regarding the disorder.
"Having honest and open conversations with people, and being a friend and being present for people with dementia, as well as just listening can have a massive impact on peoples lives," she said.
"Getting the community aware of these things and caring for the individual is the goal. Dementia Action Week is about being creative and adaptable so people living with the disorder can still engage in their community."
Bev Cooney, retired nurse and pioneer for dementia awareness, said that the most important thing for people to learn is that there at least 75 different diseases that fall into the category of dementia.
"It is not just an old person's disease, young people can be diagnosed too," she said.
"We need to make changes happen in the community for these people."
Another person who aimed to raise awareness, and make changes in the community regarding the affects of dementia, was Susan McMahon.
Susan recently participated in the Edgell Jog as part of a fundraiser to help find a cure for dementia, in support of her daughter, Christine.
Christine was diagnosed with early onset dementia at just 45 years old.
