IN any competition, there can only be one winner, and for the Mitchell Conservatorium's concerto competition this winner was soprano singer Monique Grima.
The Mitchell Conservatorium concerto competition, that was hosted at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Sunday September 18, saw four young musicians competing for the title of overall winner and $500 in prize money.
Monique Grima was announced the winner of the competition after she wowed the judges with her rendition of 'Come scoglio' from the Mozart opera Cosi fan tutte.
Monique was very excited to have won the competition, but also commended the quality of her competitors.
"I feel very honoured and privileged to have won," she said.
"All my fellow competitors are really, truly talented and the standard was very high ... we were all winners in a way to make it as one of the four finalists."
Despite the competitive nature of the event, Ms Grima felt that the experience was more about developing connections with fellow music lovers in Bathurst and the Central West.
"We were able to just make it enjoyable and make it an experience rather than just a competition," she said.
"We were looking at it like a concert ... because we were able to connect afterwards and just talk about music, and not even about the competition aspect."
Event organiser Nicole Hammill was very proud of Monique and the other four competitors, but ultimately felt that Monique was chosen as the winner due to the connection she made with the audience.
"The judges chose Monique as the winner because she really presented and performed with such confidence and she really sold her performance," she said.
"As a singer ... she was really just able to connect with the audience."
Though there could only be one winner, Ms Hammill felt that the soloists all played to the best of their ability.
"They all played so well ... they were nervous, but they really rose to the occasion and they looked the part and did everything in such a professional way," she said.
Overall, Ms Hammill was extremely humbled by the success of the event.
"It was fantastic, it went so well," she said.
"We had about 200 people come, we didn't think we would get that many, but it certainly was a large crowd which was fantastic."
The event was quite significant for Bathurst, as it was the first time following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that a full city orchestra was able to perform together at BMEC.
"I think it's really significant and I hope that this can be an event that can continue to run," she said.
