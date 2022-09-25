Western Advocate

Monique Grima announced the winner of The Mitchell Conservatorium concerto competition

By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 25 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
Concerto competition winner Monique Grima with her trophy and the perpetual winners shield. Picture by Alise McIntosh

IN any competition, there can only be one winner, and for the Mitchell Conservatorium's concerto competition this winner was soprano singer Monique Grima.

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

