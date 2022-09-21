Western Advocate

Monarchy has played crucial part in our national story

Updated September 21 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Monday's interment of Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor, following a service at Westminster Abbey, was marked with pomp and circumstance not seen in Britain since the state funerals of Sir Winston Churchill on January 30, 1965, and of George VI on February 15, 1952.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.