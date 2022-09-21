POLICE are pleading with drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions as motorists across the region hit the road in anticipation of the NSW school holidays.
The warning comes after a horror week on our roads.
Last Friday, three people died as a result of two different fatal accidents. Two people were killed in a two-car accident at Goolma on Friday afternoon, while a man involved in a different head-on collision at Alectown, north of Parkes, was also killed.
The crashes occurred just one hour apart.
With Thursday a public holiday in line with the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, police are expecting a heavy presence of cars on roads and highways.
Inspector Glenn Cogdell, from Chifley Police District, said double demerit points commenced at 12am on Wednesday, September 21, and urged drivers to slow down and take it easy on the road.
"Police are urging motorists to slow down and stay safe ahead of double demerit period, and in addition to that the rain event we are currently experiencing," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Please drive to the conditions, there is a possibility of minor flooding and road closures around the district so please abide by any road closures and we want to keep everyone safe."
He said with the public holiday tomorrow it could mean the start of the traffic flow to or from our area begins earlier than normal.
"Unfortunately it coincides with a rain event so we need to be safe on our roads and drive to the conditions," he said.
Double demerit points apply from Wednesday morning through to 11.59pm on Sunday, September 25, and Inspector Cogdell said highway patrol will be targeting speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
"There will be additional police deployed across our area targeting high risk driver behaviour, drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving," he said.
"We want the focus to be the safety of the community across our police district, we want everyone to reach their destination safely without any tragedy.
"Take your time, drive to the weather conditions and respect other road users."
Inspector Cogdell also issued a reminder that school zones will be in operation and enforced on Friday.
"Friday is still a school day, be aware of that 40km school zones will still be in effect," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.