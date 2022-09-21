Western Advocate

Police plead with drivers, slow down, drive to conditions

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 21 2022 - 12:58pm, first published 10:00am
Inspector Glenn Cogdell, has called on drivers to slow down and drive to conditions.

POLICE are pleading with drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions as motorists across the region hit the road in anticipation of the NSW school holidays.

