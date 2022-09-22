BATHURST businesswoman Tanya-Lee Holmes has come away from her third AusMumpreneur Awards with a silver award in the Disabled Business Excellence category.
Ms Holmes and her business, Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies, were nominated in three categories of the 2022 awards.
Unfortunately, she was unable to attend the ceremony as she needed to work to fulfil her biggest-ever order of 1500 cookies.
She did, however, watch the ceremony via Zoom.
The Disabled Business Excellence category was determined by a panel of judges, not by popular vote, making the silver award extra special for Ms Holmes.
"It's lovely to get the customer service ones, but it's really nice to get them from the judged categories because I'm very socially awkward and find it very difficult to talk about myself, so the fact that they can see through that awkwardness is nice," she said.
As a woman with a disability, she wants to show other people that disability doesn't have to stop you from following you dreams.
"It's so important for me to show that people with disability are capable and worthy members of society, that having a person with a disability in business can be a wonderful thing, and if I can highlight those things through my business, I guess I hope that other businesses will start to look at people with disabilities in a different light," she said.
The silver was not her first AusMumpreneur award, but it's the highest she has achieved, having previously won bronze award in a different category.
The latest award has reinforced that her business, which is just three years old, is on the right track.
"It really does reinforce that you're on the right track and what you are doing is resonating with people," Ms Holmes said.
"I've always lived by the motto that you can't be what you can't see, and that's so important in disability, especially for younger kids, that there are people in the mainstream media ... so they know that those achievements are possible."
