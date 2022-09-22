Western Advocate
Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies wins silver at 2022 AusMumpreneur Awards

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:16am, first published 3:00am
Tanya-Lee Holmes is the owner of Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies. Picture by Kirsten Cunningham Photography

BATHURST businesswoman Tanya-Lee Holmes has come away from her third AusMumpreneur Awards with a silver award in the Disabled Business Excellence category.

Local News

