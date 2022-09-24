THIS spring we are delighted by abundant flowers and fresh growth. Everything looks especially good this year, too, thanks to high rainfall.
September is Biodiversity Month, celebrating the richness of life on earth.
Biodiversity is about the variety of native species, those that belong originally.
The thing is, we can be so occupied in our life that we can lose sight of what has left our sight.
Online, I came across a species known only from when it was collected in 1823 by Allan Cunningham near Peel.
What was named grevillea divaricata has never been collected since. It seems to have become extinct without anyone noticing.
Pictured is an image I copied from state records to become familiar with it.
Are we aware of local species that are no longer about, or ones that are struggling?
Looking online at NSW State of the Environment 2021 summary, I was astonished to learn that NSW has lost 78 native species extinct, and over 1000 are threatened.
It states: "Australia has the worst mammal extinction record in the world. In NSW, 14 bird species and 26 mammals have become extinct. In 2020-21, 1034 species were listed as threatened."
Those included frogs, reptiles, flora, fish, mammals and birds.
Further, official modelling says "only 496, or 50 per cent, of the 991 terrestrial species listed as threatened are predicted to survive in 100 years' time".
The loss of native animals also impacts the land.
Species decline degrades the whole ecosystem "because many animals have important roles, including turning over soil, increasing water infiltration, seed and spore dispersal, and population management through predation", the NSW Department of Planning and Environment notes.
Aside from that, it's sad to lose any, as many efforts about koalas shows.
Thankfully, the NSW government is taking some steps in the right direction.
Statewide, seven predator-free (i.e. fenced) large reserves are in various stages of being prepared as homes for some locally extinct and threatened species.
But this is way too big a situation to believe all's being done that can be.
All our personal and corporate decisions and actions affecting nature such as choosing what we plant, clearing land, what goes into streams, digging tunnels, mining, putting in easements and widening roads need to be carefully thought about to consider the impact on our Earth brethren.
Let's learn about and take an active interest in their care.
