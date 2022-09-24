THIS month, 2MCE volunteer Graham Pascoe celebrates 43 years since he first started broadcasting at the station.
Regular readers of this column will know Graham for his engaging introductions to 2MCE volunteers and their programmes each month.
Graham Pascoe started presenting on 2MCE when he was a marketing lecturer for Mitchell College of Advanced Education, the predecessor institution to Charles Sturt University (CSU).
Graham's first series of music programming on 2MCE was called 'f I Could Sing Like Bing.
This was in tribute to Bing Crosby, the American movie star and singer who died in 1977.
The program was produced with the late Roger Ward and recorded onto tape under the direction of another 2MCE volunteer, Rob Connor.
Graham recalls that in one recording session he thought it would interest listeners to know that, in 1930, Bing Crosby had married a young movie starlet named Dixie Lee.
On mic, he happily told them: "Ding married Bixie". Producer Rob Connor insisted that a correction was made to correct the spoonerism.
During the next two decades, Graham presented occasional programs featuring "The Old Groaner", as Crosby was affectionately known.
After his retirement from lecturing in the School of Marketing and Management at CSU, he became a regular presenter on-air and listeners know that he always includes at least one of Bing's songs in his playlist.
Graham's interest in Bing Crosby began in his late teenage years.
"A friend introduced me to recordings which Bing had made in the early thirties when he sang with great passion, rather than the relaxed crooning style he adopted later," he said
"The recording that hooked me was Beautiful Girl from 1933 and I guess that's still my favourite."
Graham now presents Morning Music each Monday from 9am.
It's an easy listening music program featuring mostly recordings of popular music from the 1930s to the 1950s.
Graham also reads the Talking Newspaper each Friday from 12pm.
His current co-presenter is Charles Sturt University communication student Onny Slack-Smith.
"Just as I enjoyed teaching my young students as they prepared for their careers, the contact with university student presenters on the Talking Newspaper reminds me that they are delightful people and it helps me remain young at heart," Graham said.
In the next edition of Morning Music at 9am Monday, Graham will present some classic songs from movies including On the Sunny Side of the Street, Walkin' my baby back home, Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, My old flame, and All The Way.
Graham's favourite musical, in the top place of his ten best, will be featured in the second hour.
Listen to find out what it is on your community radio station, 2MCE.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.