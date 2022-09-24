Western Advocate

A familiar face taking on new policing role at Bathurst station

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 24 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:00am
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell with the medal he received upon his graduation from the police academy, where he topped the graduating class.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell has taken on a new role within Bathurst Police Station.

BATHURST Police Station has a new 'officer in charge' but he's certainly no stranger to the community.

