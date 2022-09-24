BATHURST Police Station has a new 'officer in charge' but he's certainly no stranger to the community.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell has undertaken a new portfolio within the station, having previously managed human resources (HR), traffic and youth within the command.
His role now means he is in charge of general duties officers and among his new duties include working with all the emergency services and Bathurst Council, and engaging with the Police and Citizens Youth Club.
"It's a slight change in my previous role which was a district inspector role in relation to HR. I've taken over the role from Inspector David Abercrombie, who did a fantastic job," he said.
"He (Inspector Abercrombie) is now in charge of HR and has another portfolio on top of that."
No stranger to Bathurst, Inspector Cogdell has come and left the Bathurst station a few times as his career has progressed.
"I went to the academy in July 1989, graduated in January 1990, went to the Rocks in Sydney, spent a short time in Sydney and then went off to to the border of NSW and Victoria near Albury, where I spent about five years," he said.
"Then I arrived for the first time in Bathurst on November 18, 1996 - when this was still a patrol and Commander Denis Rayner was the commander at the time.
"I was here as a constable, and I was in Sergeant John Tanner's team at the time."
He said there were many differences in the job compared to now, one of which he recalls clearly is policing at the top of Mount Panorama during the races.
"Obviously the issues at Mount Panorama with the races were a lot different back then," he said.
"I think we worked out of the old police station at the top of the Mount.
"Back the time it was just definitely Bathurst Police up there at the time.
"It's completely different now, which a lot better obviously with a lot more policing, and a complete change in the culture up there with a lot more families compared to then," he said, recalling memories of burning cars and anti-social behaviour.
"There were always burning cars at the end of the race and the RFS were always very busy up there trying to put out fires and burnt out cars and a few things, but obviously that was a fair while ago now and things are definitely very different, which is a change for the better.
From Bathurst he went out to Trunkey Creek. He also worked at the Olympics in 2000, which he said was a great experience.
"It was an exceptional experience. I was there for three weeks; I worked the whole three weeks I was there and I wouldn't take it back for anything.
"It really was a fantastic experience, it was a friendly games. A lot of volunteers down there helped out, it was a memory to be cherished."
At Trunkey Creek, Inspector Cogdell worked there as a single unit with the community. In 2004, he was promoted to sergeant and went to Lithgow.
"Then I came back to Bathurst in 2006 and in 2009 I was promoted to inspector and went to Dubbo. I spent two and a half years at Dubbo," he said.
"I really enjoyed Dubbo; it's good to move around different police stations, different police districts you see different things, see things done differently and the different workloads and a different area, so it was a very good learning experience.
"It was a little bit difficult for my family at the time because they were very, very young; they stayed in Bathurst, I came back on my days off. So my wife did an exceptional job looking after our young family.
"I was lucky enough to come back here as an Inspector in 2012. I've been here since."
Even in just the last 10 years he has seen massive change in local policing.
"We changed back from a Local Area Command to a Police District for the restructure," Inspector Cogdell said.
"It's completely different, the OIC (officer in charge) role is like going back to the old patrol commander role and it's more suited to Police Districts in rural areas where you have someone in charge of a geographical area.
"Where I am the officer in charge of Bathurst, you have Chief Inspector Chris Sammut as the officer in charge of Lithgow and Inspector Adam Beard in charge of Cowra.
"So we have our own areas and then District Inspectors who look at the overall side of things.
"It's a great model and it's working well, and I've been lucky to pick it up from Inspector Abercrombie. He did an exceptional job in that role. It's a new challenge for me and I'm looking forward to it."
The inspector said he wants to do the best he can as OIC of Bathurst.
"I've been in this job now for 33 years, I'm looking forward to engaging the media, definitely with the all emergency services and council and everyone I've known over the years," he said.
"The great thing is I already know everybody. This is not foreign, it's just a different role.
"What I'm looking forward to is obviously working with everybody, working with the community.
"Everyone working together to reduce crime and violence and fear. Working together for the prevention of crime."
He said Bathurst was fortunate to have a great relationship with the community, something he said was built back in the days when Mr Rayner was at the helm and has continued ever since.
"We've always had a good relationship, obviously you can't have a 100 per cent relationship with everybody, but overall, when you're in a rural area you have a great relationship with the community, because you live there," he said.
"You're down the street and you see people.
"You're always a police officer 24/7 and you wander down to the supermarkets and people know you as a police officer.
"So you have that connection. You work in the community, kids go to school here.
"You want to look after the community you are policing and live in.
"You want to prevent crime, you want to disrupt crime, you want to respond to people's needs, and you want to be capable to do it.
"I need the relationships, not only with my colleagues in the other emergency services and people we work with council and all the other agencies. And encompassing all that we're also working together with the people from the town, the community.
"Policing is a partnership with everyone."
