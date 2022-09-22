A change in weather has left State Emergency Service (SES) crews relieved with flooding in the Bathurst region no longer expected.
Original forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology had Bathurst receiving a possible 40 millimetres of rain over a five-day period, this has now decreased significantly.
Less than five millimetres is expected to fall over the next three days.
"We're not really expecting any flooding in Bathurst now, the rain that was predicted for our area just hasn't fallen which is really good news," SES spokesperson David Rankine said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Certainly the rain the Bureau of Meteorology predicted yesterday for the Bathurst never really materialised. We got a bit of rain but not huge."
With Bathurst and the rest of the Central West having received significant rainfall over recent months, Mr Rankine said the main concern was how very little rain it would take to cause further flooding.
During last week's downpour, SES crews across the Central West attended over 30 flood rescues, where people had either been taken by surprise or driven through flood water and become stranded.
With the Macquarie River, Ben Chifley Dam and local waterways at full capacity, Mr Rankine said the potential for flooding was high, and it's a relief to see the water levels going down.
"The river is at one metre and is falling, it's 3.15 metres until the bridge goes under, so at one metre it's probably the best it's been in a week," he said.
"Chifley Dam is falling, Vale Creek is falling, so I don't think we're going to see any flooding here.
"I don't think any of the local rivers are going to see any significant flooding today and over the weekend so it's a pretty good result."
Residents are still reminded to be careful when encountering flood water and not to drive through.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.