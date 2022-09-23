PANORAMA Football Club is just one game away from being crowned Western Premier League (WPL) champions, but one last formidable foe stands in its way.
The Goats will travel to Orange on Saturday to face minor premiers Waratahs in their first ever grand final.
Panorama coach Ricky Guihot, who took on the gig alongside his assistance Tony Clancy this season, has helped take the Goats from sixth in last season's unfinished campaign to second in 2022.
He said he's thrilled to see the Goats in the decider.
"To be quite honest, I'm really, really happy. It was something that I spoke about with Tony [Clancy], that if we could get the guys to a grand final this year, that would be a massive achievement," he said.
"Now that we're here, the achievement is to win it.
"When you reflect back on the season, it's fantastic to see the two teams that have been at the top of the competition for most of the season playing in the grand final.
"It doesn't normally work out like that, but it has this year."
Panorama's previous victory against Waratahs came back in the opening rounds of the competition, a 2-0 win at Proctor Park.
The most recent encounter resulted in a 2-1 win to the Orange club at Waratahs Sports Ground.
In order to get a result on Saturday, Guihot said it's important that his team sticks to its game plan.
"I think we've got to complete better than what we did last time," he said.
"That's the biggest thing: it's nailing the game plan. I think the plan has been right in the past but the execution did let us down a little bit.
"It's about being the best team we can be on the day and that's the beauty of a grand final. Whoever is up for it on the day gets the points."
Panorama confirmed its spot in WPL grand final after defeating Parkes Cobras in extra-time last Saturday.
The Goats had lead 2-0 at the break, but Parkes fought back to make it 2-all and take the match to an extra period of 30 minutes.
Jarrod Portegies broke the deadlock with just four minutes left in extra-time, sending his penalty into the back of the net.
Guihot said the extra 30 minutes will not hurt his side in Saturday's grand final.
"I don't think it'll hurt them, to be honest. I thought they were strong in the last 30 minutes," he said.
"They looked like they were struggling with about 10 minutes left in normal time but once extra-time started, the boys were unreal.
"While I thought they were pretty ordinary in the second half [of normal time], I thought they were definitely the better in extra-time."
The only major out for Panorama this Saturday is skipper Brent Osborne, who ruptured his ACL in the semi-final against Parkes.
"I know Ozzy has got the ACL injury unfortunately. That's him out but he'll be there, guiding the boys around and getting them ready," Guihot said.
"He'll still be a massive part in what we do on the day.
"The rest of them, they're all good. You would need a train to stop these boys this weekend."
Paul Long is expected to wear the captain's armband in Osborne's absence.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
