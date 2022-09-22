BATHURST City captain Mark Day said it was tough to learn of the changes to the upcoming Bonnor Cup competition but is understanding of organisers' move to a qualifying format.
The 2022-23 Orange-based Twenty20 has opted to change to a new setup of two pools of three teams, forcing Day's Redbacks, along with City Colts and ORC, into a qualifying series to decide the remaining two clubs who get to play in the pool phase.
All four Orange clubs were given automatic entries into the pool phase while Bathurst teams St Pat's Old Boys and Rugby Union were handed the next two positions courtesy of their highest finishes across the region's competitions last season.
Day, who takes over the reins at Bathurst City skipper for the upcoming season in the absence of Joey Coughlan, said it was a shame for the club to hear about the decision only after it had been finalised.
"It's interesting. I'm not sure why we couldn't have an uneven number of teams but it is what it is. We're only a little frustrated that we found out the way we did," he said.
"As far as I'm aware the decision was all made internally over at Orange, but at the end of the day it is an Orange comp and that's why. We'll just play whatever cricket we're told to play.
"I completely understand the decision but I feel like it should be considered an Orange-Bathurst comp, as there's been an even amount of teams for as long as I've been playing in it.
"As it stands it is an Orange comp so we've got to abide by their decision."
Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket is naturally the top priority for clubs every season but the Twenty20 competition has remained a popular outlet for teams to enjoy extra match time.
Day said it's tough knowing that one of Redbacks, Colts or Tigers will only get to play two night games at Orange's premier ground before November has even arrived.
"Any opportunity to play more cricket is welcome, especially under the lights at Wade Park," he said.
"There's not many clubs in country cricket anywhere who get opportunities like that, so the more we can do it the better off we'll be. Hopefully we can win those two games against Colts and ORC so we'll get to play more cricket.
"It'll definitely test the fitness of a few of us because over three weeks of cricket we'll have played five games."
Redbacks will be hoping that their youthful side can fire up across both the BOIDC and Bonnor Cup competitions after missing out on finals in 2021-22.
"We've got quite a young squad this year. We've lost Joey, and we wish him the best of luck at CYMS. We'll be looking forward to those games," Day said.
"We've lost a couple of blokes who were in or around the squad every second week or so, but we've picked up a few new blokes who look quite exciting."
The remaining BOIDC Bathurst-based club, Centennials Bulls, opted not to take part in the Bonnor Cup this season.
Redbacks and Colts play the first of the T20 qualifying matches at Wade Park on October 14.
Bathurst City and ORC play the following Friday, with the Tigers and Colts to round out the series on October 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.