Bathurst City, ORC and City Colts gear up for Bonnor Cup's new qualifying series

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:09am, first published 1:00am
BATHURST City captain Mark Day said it was tough to learn of the changes to the upcoming Bonnor Cup competition but is understanding of organisers' move to a qualifying format.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

