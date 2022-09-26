STAFF at Bathurst Police Station have a brand new trailer featuring a barbecue, fridge and other accessories which can be used at community engagement events in the city.
The trailer, which is one of a number organised by recently retired Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Geoff McKechnie, for police districts in the Western Region, will be used at a variety of events, from the Bathurst 1000 to school engagement days.
Aboriginal community liaison officer Percy Raveneau, who will use the trailer as part of his work, said it will be great to take out to the community.
"It's going to be especially good when we are working in remote communities within the Chifley Police District and when we have functions in the warmer weather, we can take it to the park and keep things cool in there," he said.
"We will be using it for just about every community engagement with the kids and community members."
Mr Raveneau said the trailer, as well as a barbecue and fridge space, has tables and chairs.
"It's got everything you want. We can just hook it up on the car and we are able to go where we need to go," he said.
"We can take this as a showcase."
He said the trailer only arrived in the station recently.
"We haven't used it yet; it's only two weeks old. We got the stickers on last week and it's come up great. It looks great.
"It's going to be really good with my work in the community, and with the stickers, it's also easy to recognise, like my uniform."
Mr Raveneau said the trailer will also be used by police for other events, and big operations as well.
"The police will take it up to the Mount and use it for their engagement days as well."
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell also welcomed the arrival of the trailer.
"I think it's a great resource for our Chifley Police District," he said.
"As already pointed out by Percy, it's going to be utilised for community engagement, and with the artwork, it assists with our engagement with the local Indigenous community.
"The youth liaison officer will also be using it with her work in the community.
"We've got an excellent youth liaison officer here in Bathurst who works throughout the district who works side-by-side with Percy and they do an absolutely fantastic job, working to divert youth from going in the wrong direction."
