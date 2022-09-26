Western Advocate
Good News

Mobile trailer will help boost police community engagement for Chifley Police District

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell with Aboriginal community liaison officer Percy Raveneau.

STAFF at Bathurst Police Station have a brand new trailer featuring a barbecue, fridge and other accessories which can be used at community engagement events in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.